Chicago man arrested, charged with inciting summer looting

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday on a federal charge alleging that he incited a riot last summer by urging others online to join massive crowds of people who looted downtown businesses.

James Massey, 22, faces one count of using a facility of interstate commerce to incite a riot, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Massey appeared in a court hearing by telephone on Tuesday afternoon, and a judge ordered he be released on bond and placed on electronic monitoring.

According to the complaint, Massey on Aug. 9 posted several messages and videos on Facebook in which he called on others to take part in the widespread violence that erupted in the city on Aug. 9 and 10. According to the complaint unsealed on Tuesday, he told others that the looting starts at 12 a.m. and urged them to “BRING YA TOOLS SKI MASKS AND GLOVES.”

After police shot a man who had opened fire on officers on the city’s South Side, Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters there was a social media post urging people to form a car caravan and converge on the business and shopping district.

Further ratcheting up the tensions in the city was a video that circulated on Facebook falsely claiming that Chicago police had fatally shot a teenager.