Chicago man arrested on federal charges of inciting looting during unrest in August, allegedly put out call on social media

A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday on federal charges alleging he called for and participated in looting during the civil unrest that gripped the city last August, including a break-in at a marijuana dispensary on the Near North Side.

James Massey, 22, was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday with one count of inciting a riot, which carries up to five years in prison. He had an initial appearance via telephone before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil Harjani, who ordered him released on electronic monitoring.

According to the complaint, Massey, who also goes by the name Steve Nash, posted multiple videos and messages on Facebook on Aug. 9 calling for people to travel to downtown Chicago to engage in property damage and looting.

“ATTENTION ATTENTION LOTTING START AT 12am,” one post stated, according to a screen grab included in the complaint. “DOWNTOWN AREA AND UP NORTH AREA ONLY BRING YA TOOLS SKI MASK AND GLOVES.”

Several people responded to the messages to discuss their plans to loot and comment on how it was going, including one Facebook user who stated to others in the group, “We like 13 cars deep,” the complaint alleged.