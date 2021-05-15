Chicago man charged with attempted murder took selfie, rode tow truck to shoot man in face, prosecutors say

Athans also told the man that he and Gracia were going to his home, in the 5300 block of West Oakdale Avenue, and alerted him to their arrival. The 35-year-old went outside, where he found Gracia sitting as the front passenger seat of the tow truck and Athans in the driver’s seat, prosecutors said.

About 7:50 p.m., Gracia pulled out a gun and fired one shot in the man’s face, and the bullet became lodged below his brain, prosecutors said. Then Gracia allegedly fired another bullet into the man’s left leg.

A witness hiding behind a PT Cruiser ducked, and Gracia fired three shots in that direction, at least one of them hitting the car, prosecutors said. Gracia and Athans fled before the 35-year-old was hospitalized. Four shell casings from the same weapon were found at the scene.

The witness identified Gracia as the shooter from the selfie and from a photo array, prosecutors said. Gracia was arrested Friday in the 2500 block of West Congress Parkway and allegedly tossed a fanny pack with felony amounts of suspected crack cocaine, heroin, and a loaded handgun and magazine.