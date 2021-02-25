Chicago man gets time served for not testifying about 2015 shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago man who was wounded during a 2015 gang-related shooting that left a bystander dead was sentenced Thursday to time served for refusing to tell a grand jury who fired the shots.

Federal prosecutors charged Deshawn Danzler, 26, with contempt of court for refusing to answer questions about the shooting during a 2019 grand jury appearance. They asked U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman to sentence the 26-year-old Danzler to up 12-1/2 years in prison. However, Guzman handed down a two-year sentence with time considered served.

Guzman said Danzler, who was in federal custody for two year, made a mockery of the criminal justice system, but considered Danzler’s apology to the court and his violent upbringing, including the 2009 murder of his 11-year-old brother and losing cousins, friends and neighbors to violence and addiction.

The Chicago Tribune reports Danzler told Chicago detectives while hospitalized he didn’t see the man who shot him and bystander Hammood Dawoudi, 23, in Danzler's apartment. However, federal prosecutors contended he received a taunting telephone call from the suspected shooter the next day. Authorities also recorded telephone calls between Danzler and his brother, during which the shooter was named.