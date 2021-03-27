Chicago man says 60 stops by police due to mistaken identity

CHICAGO — A Chicago man says he has been detained by law enforcement more than 60 times over 15 years because he has the same name and birth date of a man wanted on an apparent traffic violation.

Darren Cole says he wants the fear he lives with to end and has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to stop what he contends is the often aggressive and threatening manner that comes with his dealings with Chicago police.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the lawsuit filed this past week against the city of Chicago claims the stops of Cole, 50, started in 2006 and continue despite his efforts to get several police agencies to correct the problem.

Cole's count of 60 stops was compiled through interviews he had with his attorneys and documents prepared by police officers.

"Whether it is 60 or 40 or 20 (stops), the reality is he is living under the constant threat of the police," Sheila Bedi, the director of the Community Justice and Civil Rights Clinic at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, told the Tribune.