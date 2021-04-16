Chicago man used ‘large machete’ to slash co-worker to death, prosecutors say

His voice then “abruptly stopped” and “several thumping noises” could be heard as Molina allegedly used a large machete to slash his face and neck, according to Deboni.

At some point before 11 a.m., a person came into the shop to check on his truck and saw Molina covered in blood that appeared fresh. When the witness jokingly asked if he’d killed someone, Molina claimed he’d been in a fight, Deboni said.

After seeing blood on the floor, the witness sped away, called Molina’s father and told him to get over to the shop because there was some kind of fight, and then called 911.

Molina then told another witness, who saw blood under the victim’s RAV4, that he had injured himself and he declined medical attention.

That witness saw several things out of place in the garage, including a metal grate peeled up and covered in blood and apparent drag marks, according to Deboni. He also saw Molina put a cardboard box in his trunk.

It also appeared Molina had used a power washer to try and clean up.

At some point before police got there, someone asked Molina where Villalobos-Calderon was and Molina thumbed backward, slightly moving his head toward the trunk of the Cadillac, Deboni said.