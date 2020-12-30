Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was told by staff in November 2019 that Anjanette Young police raid was ‘pretty bad’

Days later, on Nov. 11, the city’s prosecutor Natalia Delgado sent Mullane and other press officials a denial of CBS’s FOIA request and said there are people watching the videos without identifying them. “They are currently working on reviewing and redacting the video to be released to the subject,” Delgado said.

Pete Edwards, the commanding officer of the police department’s FOIA section, said he would work on getting the video “completed” for release by Nov. 12.

Also included in the emails is a note from Fred Waller, the former chief of operations, to then-Superintendent Eddie Johnson and City Hall officials telling them that no evidence was recovered from the raid. The email noted “Ms. Anjanette Young” was on scene but doesn’t say anything about how she was treated.

On Nov. 18, Edwards said the video already had already been redacted as he forwarded an email from COPA asking for the videos to be withheld due to their ongoing investigation.

Jason Szczepanski from COPA told Edwards and other FOIA officials that the case is under investigation and the file is exempt from release because it would interfere with their investigation.