Chicago mothers share pain, join hands in collective effort to halt gun violence

CHICAGO — More than 100 victims being shot over the July Fourth holiday in Chicago makes people look past the city’s beautiful skyline and the majestic shores of Lake Michigan. This is especially true for the mothers whose children fell victim to this city’s streets.
These women will forever have an empty space in the pit of their stomachs, and with every mention of gunfire, their hearts flutter with panic as Chicago reminds them of a nightmare their children couldn’t escape.
“Its ugly to me and will always be,” said Shirley Moten, who has lost three sons to the city’s gun violence. “Eventually I want to leave. I don’t see it getting better. Day after day, it’s more killings and more families missing someone.”
This year, on Mother’s Day, several moms who lost children gathered on the South Side for brunch — to cry, hug and grieve their dead children. One of the event’s organizers, Octavia Mitchell, has in recent years been a constant presence at the Chicago Police Department’s monthly board meetings, seeking proof that her son Izael Jackson, then 18, was firing at police when he was fatally wounded by officers on April 24, 2010.
In a letter to the Chicago Tribune, Mitchell wrote: “If the parents of the deceased children can show some effort to say enough is enough and try to embrace each other regardless of who murdered who, maybe the surviving family and friends will not want to retaliate. If the grieving mothers, who know each other’s pain can come together and cry with each other, while crying out please don’t make someone else feel like us. Please stop the crime, I don’t want revenge for my child’s death, I want peace so that I can live in peace and maybe we can make some difference if not all.”
Recently, Mitchell held the annual party honoring her slain son’s birthday at Dunbar Park, where hundreds showed. Izael would have turned 30 on July 19, Mitchell said.
“People ate, celebrated Izael and released balloons in his honor,” she said.
Also that afternoon, Mitchell announced the Izael Traffic Stop Transportation Service she is opening in his memory, to provide safe travel for youth to prevent them from possibly getting killed during traffic stops.
Mitchell has raised money along with other Warrior Moms in an effort to fund a trip to Six Flags Great America, so that youth affected by violence can enjoy an outing away from their neighborhoods. She is planning for at least four buses that will take some 160 young people to the amusement park in Gurnee, where they will receive admission and a buffet at the park. So far Mitchell has raised about $2,400 through the Heal Your Heart Foundation, with more donations still coming in from sources including the Warrior Moms, a group of Chicago mothers grieving due to Chicago gun violence.
Ultimately, Mitchell and the other moms want to start a mentorship program for youth on the Low End, an area on Chicago’s South Side.
Here are some edited excerpts from conversations with these mothers:
Octavia Mitchell
“My baby didn’t come home one day, I don’t know what happened after that,” said Mitchell. “That is what I am trying to find out.”
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability denied her request to reopen her son’s case after officers shot him during a traffic stop in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
Once COPA denied her request and COVID-19 hindered her fight to clear her son’s name, she decided to shift her energies into helping other mothers who lost their children to gun violence.
More than 11 years later, Mitchell has decided to take her battle against city officials to federal court, looking for answers to what happened around 10:15 p.m. on April 24, 2010, during a traffic stop near Parkway Gardens.
COPA called Jackson’s death justified, saying the officers’ versions of events were consistent, though Jackson’s fingerprints were not found on the gun and DNA evidence from the weapon was not tested until years later.
Mitchell said that all she wanted was proof. Once the city delivered that proof, then she would accept it. But after years of waiting, she’s headed in a different direction that she expects will prove more difficult as she petitions the federal court system to review her son’s case.
In the meantime she is looking to run a nonprofit, the Heal Your Heart Foundation, to give young people a chance to view the world outside red and yellow tape, Mitchell said.
On Mother’s Day, a group of mothers dressed in all white prayed and fellowshipped before sharing stories about their children. Mitchell presented the mothers with “Warrior Mom” T-shirts, and had a banner made with names of those killed on Chicago streets. It read in part: “in honor of our angels.”
“We are warriors because we fight every day just to go outside. We fight everyday just to stay sane,” said Mitchell. “Some of these mothers lost three to five children. Can you imagine that? Three children to a shooter,” Mitchell asked. “Some of these mothers wouldn’t have the strength to talk to you. “
One of the mothers who lost five in total and two to gun violence did talk, and she had a great deal to say.
LaSheena Weekly
Weekly is mother to both Carlton Weekly, the Chicago rapper known as FBG Duck, and Jermaine Robinson, whose rap name was FBG Brick.
Weekly, often called MaMa Duck, first experienced a prenatal death, then had another child, an infant, die after being rolled over on in a sleeping accident. Her 3-year-old daughter died in an apartment fire in the Rogers Park neighborhood where the family moved after the city tore down the Ida B. Wells housing project where she grew up, near 39th Street on the South Side.
Weekly’s family was one of many relocated to unfamiliar neighborhoods such as Austin, Englewood, South Shore and Lawndale. Weekly landed in a community bordering the northern suburb of Evanston.
Already bound with grief, she was unprepared for the next double blow — losing two sons after their choice to pursue rap music careers to help their family escape poverty. It would put them in danger.
“I wouldn’t wish it on nobody,” Weekly explained, her voice cracking. “Everyone is not built for this,” which are the exact words Dedra Morris, mother of Leonard Anderson Jr., slain Chicago rapper L’A Capone, would say during a separate conversation.
Mitchell and Morris wanted all the mothers to come together, to not care about who was beefing with who or whose rap lyric upset who. A few of the mothers grew up in the same neighborhood, were in the same circles — and on this special day all that mattered was that their children were gone, both said.
But Weekly didn’t know what to expect — if she would even feel welcome at the event — because she knew some of her sons’ rivals’ mothers might also be attending. But she was indeed welcomed because all that mattered was she was a member of the same club, one she never sought to join.
Weekly recounted the day her first son was gunned down: July 17, 2017. She vividly remembers seeing her son Jermaine lying near the courtway.
“I fell out, and Duck kneeled down beside me and I said in his ear, ‘Don’t do anything stupid, I need you with me,’” Weekly said.
Her conversations with Duck continued, and she said he put all his pain in his music. When she first discovered how talented Duck was, she recalled telling him, “Music is your life, anything quick is gonna leave as quick as you got it.”
Her son Duck would be gunned down just over three years later, on Aug. 4, 2020, on Oak Street in front of Dolce & Gabbana in broad daylight. Weekly said he was there getting his son a T-shirt and a pair of socks for his birthday.
“I cry every day, over again,” Weekly said. “We need to embrace each other. I apologized to the whole room on Mother’s Day for my son. Everything he did was for me and his kids.”
Weekly shared her distaste over Mayor Lori Lightfoot for publicly calling her son a gangbanger.
“My son was shot multiple times in a plush part of Chicago where he thought he would be safe. I am hoping the people in that area are outraged that happened where it did and how it did,” she said. “He was a victim.”
Dedra Morris
“I remember like it was yesterday,” Morris said, explaining how on the morning of Sept. 26, 2013, she drove her son Leonard Anderson Jr., the rapper known as L’A Capone, to a friend’s house in preparation for a court appearance.
“He wanted me to drop him off at the corner but his friend yelled, ‘What are you doing, come to the house. Somebody trying to kill you or something,’” Morris said.
Later Morris would ponder how eerie that question was.
That evening, Morris’ 4-year-old daughter would ask her if they could walk to a neighborhood restaurant to buy cheese fries. But as they neared 70th Street and Stony Island Avenue, they saw flashing police lights and paramedics working on someone, she recounted.
She later would discover missed phone calls from a friend who’d heard that Anderson was shot on his way to a recording studio in the neighborhood, and was following the ambulance to Northwestern Memorial. The trauma center at the University of Chicago Medical Center had not yet opened, as other victims’ mothers pointed out, suggesting this may have been a factor in their children not surviving their wounds.
“That whole day was weird,” said Morris, now 45.
Later she would receive a package — a sweater her son, then 17, was waiting for. It took her months to open it. A cake celebrating his 17th birthday was left sitting on a kitchen counter, Morris recalled, as he had only nibbled at it.
He never got a driver’s license, never graduated from the alternative high school Sullivan House, never experienced going to prom, she said. The school did place a gown and diploma at his chair during graduation because he already met the credit requirements, Morris said.
A year before his death, in 2012, Anderson had suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was shot in the same leg in 2013, Morris said.
“Everybody ain’t built for this, and they can’t handle it or recover from it,” Morris said. “You are here and your child isn’t, and you feel guilty celebrating anything and your child cannot. But you got to get through it. I had a newborn baby and for two years I couldn’t take care of her. I had to send her away. I couldn’t tend to my kids. I’m there but one of my kids is missing.
“Even in that misery, I had to be thankful because I know someone who lost her only child. I had to tell her, ‘It becomes bearable but you will never forget that pain.’”
Nyisha Beemon
The Chicago police have charged a juvenile with the fatal 2020 shooting of Nyisha Beemon’s daughter, Jaya. The then-freshman at Malcolm X College was enrolled in its nursing program, her mother said. Jaya had returned from a date at the Shedd Aquarium when she decided to stop for snacks at a store where she was gunned down with four other people. Jaya died.
“I turned my pain into purpose,” Beemon said. “I am working on a teen summit, and lining youth up with an organization to help them plan careers that will help them financially to prevent being burdened with loans.”
Malcolm X College has a nursing scholarship in Jaya’s name. Beemon is working with a shelter to provide housing to the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I tell the youth to strive for peace,” she said. “But we must address poverty. Violence follows being poor and uneducated, (a poor uneducated person) doesn’t make sound decisions, and if we truly want change we have to address it.”
She said when other mothers lose their children to gun violence they sometimes “retreat to hide in a hole because they feel alone.”
“They don’t know they can get involved. I get a call when it happens to a mother and I stop everything to talk them off a ledge,” Beemon said. “I am thankful I survived this madness so I want to be a resource to help heal the hearts of these moms.”
Beemon said she wants potential shooters to know when you shoot blindly into a crowd, that bullet hurts deeper than you know.
“I never thought it would happen to me,” Beemon, a registered nurse, said. “Go out and sit with people this has happened to because some Chicagoans don’t understand. I’ve already been gotten. It can happen to you. It happened to my family. ”
Shirley Moten
Moten said she would never deny that her son, Troy, 23, was in the streets. He knew people were after him when he chose to walk to the store. He was from Parkway Gardens and his mistake of walking in the South Shore neighborhood proved to be fatal. He was killed on Feb, 14, 2017, at 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard. His mother and his only sister attended the Mother’s Day brunch, Moten said. She added that his sister knew he planned on going to the store, and while at work received a call that her brother had been shot and died on the way to Northwestern.
When Moten saw the other mothers at the brunch and heard their stories, it lightened her up. “I’ve lost two other sons at ages 20 and 34,” she said.
“I don’t know much about these rap songs or what is fueling the beef,” she said. “All I know is they need to put these guns down, it’s nothing in the streets but death or everybody going to jail. It needs to stop.”
32 unsolved crimes in Illinois
December 23, 1975 - Carol Rofstad
Carol Rofstad, who was 21 when she was killed, lived in Normal, IL while attending Illinois State University. She was found beaten unconscious about noon December 23, 1975, outside her sorority house at 602 S. Fell Street. The suspected murder weapon, an 18-inch piece of railroad tie, was found nearby. Rofstad wasn't found until roughly 12 hours after the attack. She died Christmas Eve as a result of head injuries.
Two men, one of whom carried a club, were seen between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on December 22, 1975. Both were white males and between the ages of 18 and 25.
At the time of the attack, most students had already left campus for the holiday break. Instead of returning to Elk Grove Village, though, Rofstad had stayed in the Twin Cities to work at a retail store. Money was found in her purse and there was no evidence of sexual assault. Two women, in the sorority house, neither saw nor heard anything unusual.
Anyone with information in this case can call the Normal Police Department at (309) 454-9526, or Crime Stoppers of McLean County at (309) 828-1111.
October 2,1976 - Unidentified Female
On October 2, 1976, a local farmer in unincorporated Seneca, IL, discovered the victim in a ditch along U.S. Route 6, 1/4 mile east of the LaSalle County line. The victim had died from a gun shot wound.
If anyone has any information, please contact Deputy Chief Coroner Brandon Johnson at The Grundy County Coroner's Office at 815-942-3792 or email: bjohnson@grundyco.org.
May 26, 1980 - Diana K. Smith
On May 26, 1980, Illinois State Police Investigations and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office initiated a death investigation reference a white female (SMITH) found badly decomposed on the banks of the Rock River in Barstow, Illinois. Smith (Age 21) was last seen on May 20, 1980 leaving her house to go bowling in Rock Island.
Any persons associated with Smith, or who may have knowledge of her murder are encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 2 Investigations at 815-632-4010, ext. 232.
March 30, 1984 - Lisa Ann Carnes
Lisa Carnes' body was found on March 30, 1984 in a field in rural Massac County near Macedonia Church Road and US Highway 45.
Anyone who has information that may be helpful in solving this crime is asked to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 845-3740.
April 9, 1985 - Unidentified Male
On April 9, 1985, the Adams County Sheriff's Department was notified of the discovery of a deceased unidentified white male (approximately 20-30 years of age). The body was discovered by a private citizen. The body was located near an abandoned rock quarry on property rented by the Western IL Stone Company. This area is in the northwest portion of Adams County, IL (approximately 4 miles east of Meyer, IL) and is a rural area. The property was adjacent to County Road 0543E. Upon arrival officers of the ISP and Adams County Sheriff's Dept. observed the unidentified white male body which was partially covered. An autopsy was performed which concluded the cause of death was the result of multiple blunt trauma to the head and torso. The individual was found wearing "segefield" blue jeans, blue insulated underwear, gray socks (no shoes), a white printed t-shirt was located with the individual with the following printing "Captain Anderson's Restaurant Panama City Beach, FL." Investigators also noted a distinct tattoo on the victim's right forearm (a skeleton holding an inverted shotgun).
If anyone has any information regarding this case they can contact Illinois State Police, Zone 4 Investigations (217-285-2034) or the Adams County Sheriff's Department (217-227-2200).
May 20, 1986 - Kathleen A. Goebeler
On May 20, 1986, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 01 responded to an area of abandoned railroad tracks located on the south side of I-88, milepost 28.5, wherein a citizen had discovered the decomposed skeletal remains of a white female now identified as Kathleen A. Goebeler, DOB: 11-12-1956, 5'01", 105 pounds. Kathleen's maiden name is Johnson. Her last known address was Mckees Rocks, Pennsylvania, which is a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kathleen was last seen between April 11th and 18th, 1986, in Mckees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
It is known that Goebeler would hitchhike as a means of transportation. Goebeler was known to have worked in strip clubs in the Pittsburgh, Pa. area, Atlantic City, New Jersey area and possibly the northwest West Virginia area.
Geographic information regarding the area wherein the female was found: I-88 is an east/west toll way which connects the Quad Cities with Chicago, Illinois (very rural in nature). This location was approximately 120 miles west of Chicago. At the time of death, I-88 was still Illinois Route 5, a four lane highway. The body was found approximately 45' south of the roadway across a barbed wire fence in a sparsely wooded area.
The photo included with this unsolved crime information is a reconstructed photo.
If you have any information please contact Illinois State Police, Zone 2 Investigations at 815-632-4012 or call Crimestoppers at 309/762-9500.
July 20, 1990 - Unidentified Female
On July 20, 1990, at 1:25 p.m., an unidentified, white female body, approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall and 120-130lbs. in weight, was found in a bean field approximately 40 feet north of Lebanon Road, 1/10th of a mile west of the Troy and O'Fallon Road in Jarvis Township, Collinsville, Illinois. The victim's death resulted from multiple cutting and stab wounds to the neck and torso; her fallopian tubes, uterus and ovaries were missing. Evidence of surgical removal could not be determined. No defensive wounds were found on the victim. The body appeared to have been placed at the site two to three days prior to discovery. An image of a heart shaped turquoise ring she was wearing at the time of her discovery is attached, as well as a photograph of a reconstructive sculpture and artist interpretive sketch of her possible appearance before death.
Anyone with any information regarding the identification of the unidentified victim is urged to contact Madison County Sheriff's Department at 618/692-0871 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
October 4, 1990 - Robin Renea Abrams
Robin Renea Abrams was reported missing on October 4, 1990. Abrams was last seen at approximately 4:00 PM, in the area of Goodenow Road, in Beecher, Illinois. At the time of her disappearance, Abrams was 28 years old and was believed to be wearing a black leather jacket, a white, long sleeved, knit pullover, black patent leather shoes and a gold pinky ring. Abrams was also possibly carrying a small, light beige, patterned clutch purse. Abrams was last seen driving a Red 1989 Dodge Daytona Hatchback that was later recovered in Harvey, Illinois.
Anyone having information concerning the disappearance of Robin Renea Abrams should contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 3 Investigations Section at 815-726-6377
August 23, 1992 - Tammy J. Zywicki
On August 23, 1992, Tammy J. Zywicki departed Evanston, Illinois, for college in Grinnell, Iowa, where she was expected to arrive that evening. Later that day, Zywicki's car was found by an Illinois State Trooper and ticketed as being abandoned. On August 24, 1992, the vehicle was towed by the Illinois State Police. On that same evening, Zywicki's mother contacted the Illinois State Police and advised them that her daughter had not arrived at college. On September 1, 1992, Zywicki's body was located along Interstate Highway 44 (I-44) in rural Lawrence County, Missouri, which is located between Springfield and Joplin, Missouri. She had been stabbed to death.
Zywicki was reportedly last seen with her car, a 1985 Pontiac T100 with New Jersey license plates, on Interstate 80 at mile marker 83 in LaSalle County, Illinois, between 3:10 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on August 23, 1992. It was also reported that a tractor/trailer was seen near Zywicki's vehicle during this time period. The driver of the tractor/trailer is described as a white male between 35 and 40 years of age, over six feet tall, with dark, bushy hair. Some of the victim's personal property is known to be missing, including a Cannon 35mm camera and a musical wrist watch with an umbrella on its face and it played a tune.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 3 Investigations at (815) 726-6377.
January 27, 1993 - Unidentified Female
On January 27, 1993, the head of a white female was found in a wooded area in the Wayne Fitzgerald State Park in Jefferson County, Illinois. Postmortem examination revealed the victim had approximately shoulder length reddish-brown hair.
Analysis by the University of Illinois, Anthropology Department indicated the victim's age ranged between 30 to 50 years. Unusual skeletal characteristics of the skull and upper front cervical vertebrae indicate the victim suffered from chronic spasmodic torticollis or wryneck, a condition which causes stress on the muscles which are responsible for maintaining upright head posture. Evidence of a healed traumatic lesion on the skull suggests this condition may have been preceded by head trauma; this would have resulted in the victim maintaining a leftward tilt of the head.
Anyone with any information that would help identify this unidentified victim is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-1137 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
June 29, 1993 - Keith L Brown
On Feb. 3, 1993, the wife of Keith L. Brown 34, of Buckner reported her husband was missing. Brown's blue 1989 Plymouth hatchback, (IL. Reg. KWA682) was located two days later in a remote area near Crab Orchard Lake in Williamson County. On June 29,1993, Brown's skeletal remains were found in a hay field near Crab Orchard Lake by a farmer. Brown had been shot several times.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 7 Investigations at (618)542-2171.
July 24, 1993 - Carmen Charneco
Carmen Charneco was found murdered on July 24, 1993 on Interstate 90 in Elgin, Illinois.
The Illinois State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Edwin Acevedo Rodriguez, Male/Hispanic, 12/18/72. Rodriguez is a wanted fugitive who fled the Elgin area in July 1993 and is wanted for questioning in the death of Carmen Charneco. Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous. Rodriguez has a history of drugs and weapons and has been identified as a member of the street gang “Maniac Latin Disciples." Warrants for Parole Violation, Public Peace/Damage to Property/Mob Action, and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Confinement, have been issued for Rodriguez. Before any law enforcement action is taken, agencies should confirm the status of the warrants. The Illinois State Police will coordinate extradition proceedings if Rodriguez is apprehended anywhere. Rodriguez has relatives in and has been sighted in Brooklyn, Bronx, New York, New York and the areas surrounding Aguada, Aguadilla Puerto Rico. He was also sighted in Hialeah, Florida. Rodriguez is a Puerto Rican male, approximately 5 feet, 3 - 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, his weight was approximately 132-150 pounds, but this description is dated. Rodriguez has several tattoos including ones on his left and right thighs, right arm, forearm, and shoulder. The attached photograph shows Rodriguez as he looked in 1993. No more recent information is available.
Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 1 Investigations at 847-294-4314. Any request for a tip to be from an anonymous source will be honored.
August 5, 1994 - Sherry Lewis
On August 5, 1994, 30-year-old Sherry L. Lewis, a Decatur realtor, was found deceased in a Macon County residence that was for sale which she had an appointment to show.
Anyone with information regarding the Lewis murder should contact the Macon County Sheriff's Office at (217) 424-1337.
The family of Sherry Lewis is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder. Contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 5 Investigations at 815/844-1500 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
October 10, 1994 - Jeffery W. Archer
Illinois State Police, District Chicago Investigations is seeking assistance regarding the death of Jeffery W. Archer. He was last seen leaving his 1990 Plymouth Voyager, Illinois Registration TU5880 on October 10, 1994, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of 6900 South Wolf Road, Indian Head Park, Illinois. His body was recovered on October 16, 1994, from the Sanitary Shipping Canal, one mile east of Routes 83 and 171.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact ISP Zone 1 Investigations at (847) 608-3200 to provide any additional information.
August 13, 1995 - Phil Christensen
Phillip Christensen was found deceased on August 13, 1995 on Stouffer Road in rural Sterling, IL. An autopsy revealed he died of gunshot wounds. Christensen was a life-long resident of the Sterling-Rock Falls area and known to frequent many of the bars in that area. Many of Christensen's associates were interviewed at the time of his murder and some may have more information to offer.
Anyone with information regarding the murder of Phil Christensen is encouraged to contact the Illinois State police, Zone 2 Investigations at 815-632-4010, ext. 232.
November 1, 1995 - Shana M Jaros
The Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nokomis Police Department are seeking assistance regarding the homicide of Shana Marie Jaros, of Nokomis, Illinois.
Just before 7:00 a.m., on November 1, 1995, Jaros' deceased body was discovered in her apartment of one week at 527 South Maple, Nokomis, Illinois. A neighbor reported she heard a scuffle in Jaros's apartment at approximately 4:46 a.m. on November 1, 1995. The neighbor did not observe anyone leaving the victim's apartment immediately thereafter.
Jaros received more than 50 stab-cutting wounds from just above her breasts to her neck. Death resulted from massive blood loss.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 217-324-2515, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.
April 22, 1998 - Unidentified Male
On April 22, 1998, an unidentified male was found in a field near I-55 and Rt. 53 between the towns of Bolingbrook and Romeoville IL. He had been deceased for an estimated 2 to 5 years. He was wearing an extra large blue nylon Starter jacket, blue jeans and size 9 or 9 1/2 Nike shoes.
This person had a distinct overbite. Dental records are available for comparison. DNA profile has been established at the Illinois State Police Crime lab in Joliet IL, and is on file in CODIS.
The attached image is a facial/cranial reconstruction prepared by the FBI and is an approximation, not an exact replication, of the face and head.
Please contact Will County Coroner's Office at 815-727-8455.
April 25, 1998 - Jeremy "Chappy" Chappelear
On Saturday, April 25, 1998, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the body of 20-year- old Jeremy "Chappy" Chappelear was found on Buckeye Trail, 200 feet south of 4th Avenue, approximately 2.5 miles northeast of Donnellson, Illinois, by a fisherman en route to Coffeen Lake. Jeremy apparently died from being struck and/or run over by a vehicle.
Jeremy had last been seen around 2 a.m. (April 25, 1998) at a farmhouse party two miles away. Jeremy may have been making his 10-mile-walk home when killed.
If you have any information please contact Illinois State Police, Crash Reconstruction Unit at 618-542-1116, or Crime Stoppers 800/352-0136.
June 29, 1999 - Amy Warner
Amy Warner, a 23-year-old single mother of two, was killed June 29, 1999, in her home at 17 7th St. in Charleston, Illinois. No one has ever been charged with her stabbing death.
January 30, 2002 - Unidentified Female
On Wednesday, January 30, 2002, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of skeletal remains near mile marker 22 on Interstate 64. The complaint originated from workers of the Illinois Department of Transportation who were working in the vicinity and discovered the remains.
The skeletal remains were situated off the roadway on the east side of the Silver Creek overpass in rural Mascoutah, Illinois. At the direction of the St. Clair County Coroner’s office, the remains were transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital, East St. Louis, Illinois, where an autopsy was performed. The autopsy, performed by Dr. James Petterchak, revealed the following information: the deceased is believed to be an African-American female, approximately aged 20 to 30 years, with two rings on the left hand (one 14 ct. small gold band (size 7 1/4) and one costume style ring (size 6 ½) with a light blue colored tear shaped stone), wearing a black colored sleeveless one-piece Jason Matthews brand jumpsuit.
The autopsy could not determine the cause of the death and it is believed that the victim has been deceased for several months. Additional forensic examinations will be conducted to determine the identity of the woman.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding her death are urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 618/346-3782, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
March 11, 2002 - Unidentified Female
On March 11, 2002, at approximately 1:57 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of human skeletal remains near mile post 23 on Interstate 70 (eastbound) near Collinsville, Illinois. The complaint originated from workers of the Illinois Department of Transportation who were working in the vicinity and discovered the remains.
The remains were removed from the scene and transported to the Madison County Morgue in Edwardsville, Illinois, where an autopsy was conducted on March 12, 2002. The autopsy did not determine a cause of death, however further examination by forensic anthropologists revealed the following information: The skeletal remains are of a black female, approximately 5'1" to 5'6" in height (5'3" believed to the most accurate).
There is no estimate of weight, and the approximate age is between 24-30 years old. It is believed the remains have been at this location for approximately 4-6 months. The skeletal remains were almost completely intact and clad in a pair of gray colored Second Skins brand shorts (size: medium) with rhinestones and a red and white colored check flannel style Tommy Hilfiger button down man's style shirt (size: XL). In addition, a man's style "gold" nugget style ring with two glass stones was found with the remains. The ring originally held four stones in the setting. The ring was determined to be costume jewelry and is a size 7 1/4. Also found were two bracelets. The one bracelet is a metal hoop, approximately 3 inches in diameter, smooth on one side with a channel on the other side. A ring of black onyx beads on elastic string fits into the channel bracelet. The second bracelet is a combination of three separate bracelets. The second bracelet has numerous plastic beads (yellow, green, black, mauve, and brown) strung with thin elastic string that could be stretched. The three separate bracelets were gathered by a single, oval shaped metallic ring with a small hole at one end that appeared to be for the purpose of hanging a charm.
On June 18, 2002, the Illinois State Police released computer recreation images of a black female victim that was originally discovered on March 11, 2002. The images reflect how the victim may have looked prior to her death.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding her death are urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 618/346-3782, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
March 28, 2002 - Unidentified Female
On Thursday, March 28, 2002, the Columbia Police Department along with the Major Case Squad began investigating the skeletal remains found on a creek bed on Route 3 near Gall Road in Columbia. Investigators located a green shirt with a large "M" and the word "Mavericks", in orange or yellow lettering, across the front of the shirt. The shirt also had two buttons at the top similar to a softball jersey. The shirt is an adult XL. Also at the scene were a pair of khaki colored size 3 "Chazzz Credentials" shorts.
A preliminary report by the Forensic Medical Investigator describes this person as a female, age 33 to 50, with African American ancestry, 5' 01" "give or take three inches", and believed to have children. The victim possibly had a scar across her forehead. Additional information will be available in the coming days.
The Medical Investigator believed the person has been deceased at least six months but no more than one year.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151 or or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
October 1, 2002 - Unidentified Female
The Illinois State Police, in cooperation with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office, is seeking any information that may help identify the skeletal remains of a black female, which were found in October 2002 near the Will/Kankakee County Line, near Route 45. This reconstruction was done by a forensic artist, based on the remains. The woman was approximately 30-40 years old at the time of death and stood around 5 foot 3 inches tall. She is thought to have died in 2001. (The hairstyle and length is only an estimate.)
If you can provide any information about the possible identity of this person, or the circumstances of her death, please contact Illinois State Police, Zone 3 Investigations at (815) 698-2672. All information will be treated as confidential upon request.
March 26, 2003 - Dalton Mesarchik
On March 26, 2003, seven-year-old Streator resident Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing from the front yard of his home. The following day, Dalton's body was located in the Vermillion River. An intense, multi jurisdictional investigation ensued. Agents from the Streator Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff's Department, and Illinois State Police interviewed dozens of people and followed up on hundreds of leads in an attempt to identify the person responsible for Dalton's murder. Physical evidence from Dalton's body and the body recovery site was sent to the ISP Crime Lab for processing. View the press release announcing the Dalton Mesarchik Task Force.
Anyone with information of Dalton’s murder, the hammer used in the murder, or the location where Dalton’s body was found may contact: Illinois State Police - Dalton Mesarchik Task Force by telephone at 1-815-844-1500 (ext.2321) or email at daltonm@isp.state.il.us
May 26, 2003 - Unidentified Male
On May 30, 2003, the Illinois State Police began investigating a homicide in Brooklyn, IL. The vehicle and the victim were abandoned since Monday, May 26, 2003.
Victim believed to be a male/Hispanic, 18-25 years old, between 5'11" and 6', weighing 200-230 lbs. Clothing victim was wearing was a light blue or light green and white striped button up shirt, black jeans, black cowboy boots, and a black belt with silver attachments that resemble Southwestern Indian style jewelry. Sizes of the clothing are available. The jewelry the victim was wearing appears to be a good quality gold bracelet with the letters "ONO" raised and studded in diamonds. There is a flower on each side of "ONO" consisting of eight petals that are diamonds surrounding a center diamond. The victim was also wearing what appears to be a good quality large man's gold ring with a cluster of six diamonds surrounding a center diamond. Victim was wearing a silver Casio brand watch with digital numbers. The unidentified victim has a tattoo on the back of his right shoulder. Victim was found in the trunk of a red 1988 Dodge Dynasty with Kansas temporary tag.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding his death are urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 618-346-3770 or call Crimestoppers at 1/800-371-TIPS(8477).
July 6, 2003 - Jone Knapton
On July 6, 2003, 47 year-old East Moline resident Jone Knapton was reported missing. Four days later, Jone's body was located in the Green River in rural Henry County. An intense, multi jurisdictional investigation ensued. Agents from the East Moline Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Department, and Illinois State Police interviewed dozens of people and followed up on hundreds of leads in an attempt to identify the person responsible for Jone's murder.
Anyone having information concerning this case is urged to contact the Illinois State, Zone 2 Investigations at (309) 752-4915 or the Quad Cities Crime Stoppers: (309) 762-9500.
November 1, 2004 - LeAnne Taylor
LeAnne Taylor was last seen alive Thanksgiving weekend 2004. Her body was later found by IDOT workers on December 4, 2004, along Bypass 20 outside of Rockford, Illinois. A group of individuals familiar to Taylor have been identified. Some may be responsible for her death, or may have knowledge of her murder. Not all these individuals are associated with each other. The Illinois State Police is looking for people who knew Taylor and may have provided information in the past, but now have more to offer. Additionally, any individuals who did not come forward at the time of her death, but have information to offer, are encouraged to come forward now and speak with investigators.
Agents with the Illinois State Police, Zone 2 Investigations may be contacted at 815-632-4010, ext. 232.
January 6, 2005 - Unidentified Male
On January 6, 2005 at approximately 4 p.m., the body of a male white subject was recovered from the Illinois/Michigan Shipping Canal near Summit, Illinois. The subject is 5'9" in height, weighing 185 pounds between the ages of 50 and 60 years of age with balding brown hair and a mustache. At the time the subject was recovered, he was wearing a brown sweater, blue shirt, dark blue pants, a white t-shirt, and black size nine slip-on shoes. It is believed that the subject may have been homeless at the time.
Any person having information or questions are asked to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 1 Investigations at 847-294-4600. (Case # 05-10145DP)
April 5, 2007 - Barry Marcel Lowery
On Thursday, April 5, 2007 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Barry Marcel Lowery, was found shot to death inside his residence at 640 North 53rd Street in East St. Louis, Illinois.
Anyone with information about the murder of Lowery is asked to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 346-3782 or St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers (www.stlrcs.org) at (866) 371-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers will pay up to $1000 for anonymous information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
January 28, 2008 - Mark Prasse
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Riddell of Villa Grove, who were found by police on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2008. Police suspect the two friends, both 32 at the time of their deaths, may have been victims of a targeted killing.
Story from jg-tc.com: https://jg-tc.com/news/double-murder-pair-apparently-shot-to-death-found-in-rural/article_1c1015a3-1e13-5e0f-809e-4d60dafae611.html
The double homicide is being investigated by the Illinois State Police’s crime scene services and investigations units, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and the Edgar County Coroner’s office. Anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to contact the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department at 465-4166.
Janury 28, 2008 - Ryan Riddell
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Riddell of Villa Grove, who were found by police on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2008. Police suspect the two friends, both 32 at the time of their deaths, may have been victims of a targeted killing.
Story from jg-tc.com: https://jg-tc.com/news/double-murder-pair-apparently-shot-to-death-found-in-rural/article_1c1015a3-1e13-5e0f-809e-4d60dafae611.html
The double homicide is being investigated by the Illinois State Police’s crime scene services and investigations units, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and the Edgar County Coroner’s office. Anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to contact the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department at 465-4166.
June 3, 2010 - Thomas Moore
On Wednesday, June 30, 2010 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Thomas D. Moore, an O'Fallon, IL resident, was found shot to death in the roadway in the 5700 Block of Portland Place in Washington Park, Illinois. Two black males were observed fleeing the scene in Moore's vehicle, which was found burned a short time later in Washington Park.
Anyone with information about Moore's murder should contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 346-3759 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).