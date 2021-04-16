Chicago neighborhood reacts as officer shooting video is released

Nearby, William González stared at his phone for a couple of minutes. He searched for the video, he said, because he wanted to know the truth.

“I saw where the kid put his hands up and the cop shot immediately,” González said. “He was a child and maybe he could have been saved, from police, from gangs, from anything, but he died.”

At a laundromat near the discount mall, 84-year-old Eleazar Luna was watching the news as she did laundry. She had been following Toledo’s case and was waiting for the 5 p.m. broadcast to see the video. She said she knew seeing the footage was going to be painful. The grandmother said she had cared for four of her grandchildren since they were little and constantly prays that they don’t get involved in situations that would put them at risk.

“Either way, it is not his mother’s fault,” Luna said. “We often try to do the best for our children, but sometimes we can’t control everything.”

Authorities have said Stillman shot Toledo in the early hours of March 29 after chasing him while responding to the area because a man who had been with the teen is alleged to have fired shots. Ruben Roman, 21, was charged with felonies including child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm after being arrested last Friday.