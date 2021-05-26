Chicago police announce new policy on foot pursuits after fatal shootings of Adam Toledo, Anthony Alvarez

Officers could now be subject to disciplinary action if they violate it, he said.

“Just putting it in a policy and codifying it, I think, is a best practice,” Brown said. “We want you (officers) to be safe in doing your job. We want everyone to be safe based on how we pursue...We want better outcomes for our officers and for the people of Chicago.”

The week after the fatal shootings of Toledo and Alvarez, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced to reporters how the department would implement a foot pursuit policy by summer.

Her news conference that day, flanked by Brown, was held at a church in Little Village, the same neighborhood where Toledo, 13, was gunned down after a chase in an alley in late March.

The press briefing was part of an event aimed at calming the city ahead of the eventual release of video showing the teen’s killing.

Toledo was fatally shot by Officer Eric Stillman in the early morning hours of March 29 in a Little Village alley after a foot pursuit, touching off protests and demonstrations in the neighborhood. Various camera angles viewed at slower speeds appeared to show the teen tossed a gun and was turning with his hands raised when the officer fired a single shot into his chest.