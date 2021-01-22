Chicago police announces plan to combat surge in carjackings

CHICAGO — Chicago police officials said Thursday they will put a stronger focus on prosecution and increased collaboration with other police agencies to combat a spike in carjackings.

Carjackings rose about 135% last year to 1,415 and continue at a high pace this year, with the youngest carjacker in recent attacks was about 12 years old and the average age of the offenders is between 15 and 20, police Superintendent David Brown said. The perpetrators often work in crews and are motivated either by joyriding or using the stolen vehicle to commit other crimes.

“We know who the repeat offenders are. We want to hold them accountable,” Brown said of the suspects. “We have to send a serious message.”

Chicago police this week issued alerts with similar language, warning residents and business owners about a group that has carried out carjackings in the city and several suburbs in the last week, and whose members are suspects in recent shootings on the city’s West Side.

There were 14,017 incidents of carjackings, and police arrested 11,207 suspects last year, Brown said. In the past five years, Chicago had 4,384 carjackings with 10,219 suspects arrested.