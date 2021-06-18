Chicago Police Board votes to fire cop involved in controversial shooting of his friend

Chicago’s police disciplinary panel voted to fire a veteran patrolman Thursday after finding the officer shot a close friend with his service weapon and then lied about it for years.

The decision by the Chicago Police Board marks another chapter in the city’s long and troubled history with the case.

After arguing for nearly a decade that Michael LaPorta shot himself in a botched suicide attempt, the city’s Law Department now says Officer Patrick Kelly pulled the trigger. City officials have not offered a detailed explanation about why they changed their position or offered LaPorta an apology for their past arguments. Law Department attorneys who defend Chicago cops in lawsuits are generally different than those who push to fire cops.

In an 8-0 vote, the Police Board ruled Kelly should be terminated for firing the bullet that pierced LaPorta’s skull, ricocheted around his brain and left him with catastrophic injuries that require round-the-clock care. Kelly repeatedly has said that LaPorta pulled the trigger and shot himself in the back of the head.

During his testimony before the Police Board earlier this year, Kelly also denied he was drunk the night LaPorta was shot.

He testified he only drank four light beers over several hours. The Illinois State Police determined that he was two to three times the legal limit when the shot was fired.

Kelly’s termination comes four months after a federal appellate court overturned a record-breaking $44.7 million award against the city of Chicago for failing to discipline officers and instilling a belief that they can act with impunity. In tossing the jury’s decision, a two-judge panel said that the department could not be held liable for its officers’ off-duty conduct.

LaPorta’s attorneys have said they will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A 2017 Tribune investigation found Kelly has been declared mentally unfit for duty twice during his turbulent career, arrested two times, received about 20 misconduct complaints and was accused of beating a girlfriend. He received a 60-day suspension for off-duty drunkenness, failing to secure his gun and conduct unbecoming an officer the night LaPorta was shot.

