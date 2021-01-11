Chicago police investigating whether anyone from department took part in Capitol mob attack

Jeremy Gorner

Chicago Tribune

(TNS)

The Chicago Police Department is looking into whether any of its officers participated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week, officials said Monday.

“While we currently do not have any evidence indicating that any members of the Chicago Police Department participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol, we are investigating whether any CPD members violated Department policies and/or engaged in criminal activity in connection to the event,” a CPD spokesman said in a statement.

Five people died in the chaos at the Capitol on Wednesday, including a Capitol police officer.

Other major police departments in large U.S. cities also reportedly are doing the same examination, including the New York Police Department. In Philadelphia, a police detective was reassigned as the department looks into her possible presence at the rally for President Donald Trump that preceded the Capitol attack, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sunday.