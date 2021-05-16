Chicago police officers shot Sunday morning released from hospital as 50 officers line up to salute them

Brown said there have been 16 Chicago police officers shot in the past 15 months. In the same time frame, 108 officers have been fired upon, he said.

“It’s just too early now to go into the details of this investigation,” Brown said. He expects investigators will pull video from the area as well as body camera footage from the injured officers.

“I would just ask that we also put the same attention on this video with ... these two officers being shot, that we put on others. To just see how quickly these split-second incidents happen,” Brown said. “Officers oftentimes have no time to react, so let’s make sure we put the same pressures on looking at this video to get a totality of the circumstances, a sense of how quickly our officers are put in danger on these calls that involve gunplay.”

Repeating a common refrain, Lightfoot again called for an end to violence in the city.

“Let’s say a prayer for all involved. Let’s pray for peace in our city,” she said. “We’ve got to put these guns down. We’ve got to stop the flow of illegal guns into our city.”

These are at least the fifth and sixth Chicago police officers to be shot in the past two months, according to Tribune records.