 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago police shoot woman after she points gun at them
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Chicago police shoot woman after she points gun at them

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman shot by Chicago police on the city's West Side was charged Monday with four felonies for allegedly pointing a handgun at officers.

Keshawna Davidson, 20, faces three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police said.

Davidson was sitting in an illegally parked vehicle about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

“The female occupant began exhibiting characteristics of an armed person. Shortly thereafter, officers observed the female armed with a handgun which prompted an armed confrontation between police and the suspect,” police said in a statement.

Davidson allegedly pointed her gun, police said. Officers opened fire and struck Davidson several times. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said they recovered a weapon at the scene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks
Crime-and-courts

Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attacks, which began Saturday afternoon with the killing of a 30-year-old University of Chicago student who was shot in the head while sitting in his car in a parking garage in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ann Simmons, mother of Rica Rountree, reacts to Cynthia Baker’s life sentence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News