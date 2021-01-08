Chicago police union boss apologizes for comments downplaying mob attack on Capitol

John Catanzara, who heads Chicago’s largest police union, apologized Friday for comments he made during an interview with a radio reporter in which he downplayed the actions of a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol building.
In a statement on the union’s website to thousands of active and retired Chicago police officers, Catanzara said he showed a lapse of good judgment in some of his comments about the chaotic scene in Washington that included the shooting death of a woman, the deaths of three other people and injuries to numerous police officers, including one who later died.
“For that I am sorry,” wrote Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. “I brought negative attention to our lodge, the FOP family and law enforcement in general.”
Catanzara didn’t specify which news outlet he was referencing in his apology, but he drew immediate outrage on social media Thursday for comments he made to WBEZ-FM 91.5 about the incident, such as, “there’s no, obviously, violence in this crowd.”
He was later interviewed by the Tribune, where he sought to make it clear that he didn’t condone the Trump supporters breaking into the Capitol building. He reiterated that in Friday’s statement.
“I was in no way condoning the violence in DC,” he said in his message on the FOP website. “My statements were poorly worded. I certainly would never justify any attacks on citizens, democracy or law enforcement. After seeing more video and the full aftermath, my comments would have been different.
“I ask that you consider the totality of my comments,” he continued. “What is almost totally overlooked was the fact I said the President needs to accept responsibility for (the) events and that he should formally concede the race to put everything to bed once and for all.
“Lastly, I commit to doing better each day. I will never be too big to admit when I am wrong. Today is one of those days. Stay safe and healthy.”
In his interview with WBEZ’s Chip Mitchell that aired Thursday morning, Catanzara downplayed the events that unfolded at the Capitol building as members of Congress were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.
“There was no arson. There was no burning of anything. There was no looting. There was very little destruction of property. It was a bunch of pissed-off people that feel an election was stolen, somehow, some way,” Catanzara said, according to Mitchell, who tweeted the comments a few hours after his radio station aired part of his interview with the FOP president.
The mob broke windows and vandalized parts of the building, sending legislators fleeing from their chambers and prompting a National Guard deployment to the area.
In the WBEZ interview, Catanzara, known as a staunch Trump supporter, said it was “beyond ridiculous and ignorant” for some people to call the unrest at the Capitol treasonous and said the Trump supporters’ actions were “very different than what happened all across the country all summer long in Democratic-ran cities.”
“They pushed past security and made their way to the Senate chamber. Did they destroy anything when they were there? No,” Catanzara said in his earlier interview with Mitchell, according to Mitchell’s tweets. “If the worst crime (at the Capitol) is trespassing, so be it.”
Reached by the Tribune later Thursday, Catanzara sought to clarify some of his remarks about the incident, saying that he did not condone the behavior of those who broke into the Capitol building and that “there’s no excuse for what violence did occur or officers being attacked and injured.”
“You go to where the centrally located government is at to protest what you think is an unfair, biased election. ... The location almost somewhat makes sense,” Catanzara said. “But again, storming it was excessive. You know, if they wanted to obviously occupy it like they did in Wall Street, so be it. But they took it too far.”
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a noted Trump opponent who is also known as one of Catanzara’s sharpest critics, took to Twitter Thursday to condemn the FOP leader’s remarks to WBEZ.
“This wasn’t ‘frustration.’ It was a violent insurrection. The comments by John Catanzara, Chicago FOP President, either demonstrate clear delusion or reckless disrespect for the rule of law — or both,” the mayor said.