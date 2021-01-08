Chicago police union boss apologizes for comments downplaying mob attack on Capitol

“I ask that you consider the totality of my comments,” he continued. “What is almost totally overlooked was the fact I said the President needs to accept responsibility for (the) events and that he should formally concede the race to put everything to bed once and for all.

“Lastly, I commit to doing better each day. I will never be too big to admit when I am wrong. Today is one of those days. Stay safe and healthy.”

In his interview with WBEZ’s Chip Mitchell that aired Thursday morning, Catanzara downplayed the events that unfolded at the Capitol building as members of Congress were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

“There was no arson. There was no burning of anything. There was no looting. There was very little destruction of property. It was a bunch of pissed-off people that feel an election was stolen, somehow, some way,” Catanzara said, according to Mitchell, who tweeted the comments a few hours after his radio station aired part of his interview with the FOP president.

The mob broke windows and vandalized parts of the building, sending legislators fleeing from their chambers and prompting a National Guard deployment to the area.