Chicago records highest number of January homicides in five years

Chicago is off to another violent start to a new year with 51 homicides in January, the most slayings recorded for the month in five years.

The homicide tally came during a time of year when Chicago is expected to see the least violent crime, a winter month that has seen snowy days and frigid temperatures.

But that didn’t stop the violence, making this the deadliest January in Chicago since 2016, when at least 52 homicides were recorded, police statistics show. The tallies do not include, however, slayings that may have occurred on state property, such as expressways, but within the city limits. Nor do they include homicides committed in self-defense.

Prior to 2016, the most homicides seen in a January in Chicago was 55 in 1999, statistics show. The most homicides on record for the month was 78 in 1992.

The 51 homicides for the first month of 2021 is a jump of about 46% from 2020 when 35 were recorded, according to police statistics. The total number of people shot in January also jumped by about 53% from 158 to 241, the statistics show.

Crime experts have maintained that these figures ebb and flow, making month-to-month comparisons paint less of an accurate picture of the scope of violence in a city than if they were evaluated over a period of several years.