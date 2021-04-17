 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago sheriff's executive quits amid sexual harassment probe
0 comments
topical

Chicago sheriff's executive quits amid sexual harassment probe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A high-ranking member of the Cook County Sheriff's Department has quit after allegations surfaced that he'd made unsolicited sexually suggestive comments to a co-worker eight years ago, the office said on Saturday.

What Chicago boy's death says about foot pursuits

The sheriff's department was moving to fire Patrick Dwyer after an internal investigation had concluded that he'd violated department policy, sheriff's spokesman Matt Walberg said.

Walberg said the comments to the woman were made in 2013 but that the department had only recently learned of them.

Dwyer, who was serving as the department's executive officer, resigned April 9 after learning he was going to be fired, the department said in a statement.

Dwyer could not be reached for comment because his phone number could not be located.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Long Story Short — April 17, 2021

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News