Chicago sues Indiana gun store, alleging weapons routinely wind up with gang members and felons

The purchases that required Westforth to submit additional paperwork to ATF because of the close association between multiple sales and trafficking, according to the suit. Still, Westforth continued to sell to Ivery.

Meanwhile, the guns started turning up on Chicago’s streets. In one instance, a gun that Ivery bought was found at the scene of a shooting in Chicago just 22 days later, according to the suit. Others were found at crime scenes less than a week after Ivery purchased them. Many of them are still believed to be “in circulation” on the streets.

On Aug. 19, 2020, ATF agents interviewed Ivery in Calumet City. When asked about his firearms purchases, Ivery said he’d bought all but one of the guns “for individuals he had met and resided in Chicago,” according to the charges filed against Ivery last year.

“Ivery told law enforcement that these individuals asked him to buy firearms for them as he could do so easier as a resident of Indiana, and they paid him in cash for every purchase he made,” the charges stated.

Ivery is currently free on bail awaiting trial, records show.

Other examples cited in the lawsuit include a Taurus semi-automatic pistol purchased from Westforth Sports on Dec. 16, 2019, by Marqwan Blasingame.