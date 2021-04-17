Chicago video tests newsroom handling of graphic footage

"When I watched (the Chicago shooting), I felt super sick," Sabella said. "It was a gut punch. I want people to read about that without having to see it."

Shortly after the video was released, Brian Carovillano, vice president and managing editor of The Associated Press, sent an email to staff members warning that many people who had seen it found it very upsetting.

"We want to assure you that you don't have to watch this," Carovillano wrote. "The journalists who are managing and covering the story have what they need."

Edited portions of the video appeared on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts on Thursday, which together reach around 20 million people. The top-rated program, ABC's "World News Tonight," repeated the chase scene four times.

USC's Richardson said journalists have to think about the effect these police videos have on followers; she shields her children from them. She said she understands why showing them is necessary, particularly when the footage contradicts official reports, but she looks forward to when scenes of suffering don't have to be aired.

"I equate it with lynching photography," she said.