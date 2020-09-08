Chicago violence: 51 shot, 9 fatally, most over Labor Day weekend since 2016

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

One of those killed was a man who was fatally shot by police early Saturday in Vittum Park after he allegedly stabbed an officer in the vest, according to Chicago police. His identity hadn’t been released by Tuesday morning.

The two women stabbed to death were Alaba Awolola, 52, who was found dead Saturday night in South Shore and Wicker Park Walgreens employee Olga Calderone, 32, was stabbed to death Sunday morning while working and died at the scene.

During last year’s Labor Day weekend, 44 people were shot, nine of them killed. This weekend was the most violent Labor Day weekend in Chicago since 2016, the most violent year in decades, when 63 people were shot, 13 of them fatally, according to Tribune data.

In one of the most recent killings, a shootout occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Stony Island Park neighborhood that resulted in a 21-year-old man dead and three others injured after one man, who has a conceal carry license, returned fire, police said.

Two men were inside a red Nissan Altima driving northbound in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue when two people on foot fired shots at them, police said.