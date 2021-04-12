Chicago's Michigan Avenue Nordstrom broken into

One person was in police custody after several people smashed a glass door and made off with merchandise, including purses, from the Nordstrom store on Michigan Avenue early Monday, police said.

The break-in took place just before 1:40 a.m. near Grand Avenue and Rush Street, according to a police media notification. A commercial alarm alerted officers to the break-in, according to a police spokeswoman.

Video from several television stations showed the glass of a door to the Nordstrom store, 55 E. Grand Ave., broken, with purses strewn on the floor.

Three to four male burglars entered the store after breaking the door with a rock or brick, according to the media notification. They ran off with purses and other merchandise, but one person was arrested near the scene, police said. One 27-year-old man was in custody, according to police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

One police officer suffered a minor injury at some point in the investigation and was treated at the scene by Fire Department paramedics, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0