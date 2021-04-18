Civil lawsuit filed in Springfield against city, police officers over alleged 'desecration' of ashes

SPRINGFIELD — A civil lawsuit against the city of Springfield and the Springfield Police Department alleges that six officers desecrated the ashes of a 2-year-old who died of neglect and starvation in Decatur in 2019.

The lawsuit, brought by Dartavius Barnes, 25, of Springfield, who is the biological father of Ta'Naja Barnes, was the result of a traffic stop near the intersection of 16th and Laurel on April 6, 2020.

Two people were have gone to prison for causing Ta'Naja Barnes' death.

Twanka L. Davis, the mother of the child, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Davis' boyfriend, Anthony Myers, was sentenced to 30 years after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Springfield police officers Colton Redding, Brian Riebling, Adam Westlake, Juan Resendez, Nicholas Renfro and Regan Molohon were named in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, officers unsealed and opened the urn containing the ashes of Ta'Naja Barnes and "desecrated and spilled out the ashes."

The complaint does not single out any one of the officers.

