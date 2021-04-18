 Skip to main content
Civil lawsuit filed in Springfield against city, police officers over alleged 'desecration' of ashes
Civil lawsuit filed in Springfield against city, police officers over alleged 'desecration' of ashes

SPRINGFIELD — A civil lawsuit against the city of Springfield and the Springfield Police Department alleges that six officers desecrated the ashes of a 2-year-old who died of neglect and starvation in Decatur in 2019.

The lawsuit, brought by Dartavius Barnes, 25, of Springfield, who is the biological father of Ta'Naja Barnes, was the result of a traffic stop near the intersection of 16th and Laurel on April 6, 2020.

Two people were have gone to prison for causing Ta'Naja Barnes' death.

Twanka L. Davis, the mother of the child, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Davis' boyfriend, Anthony Myers, was sentenced to 30 years after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Springfield police officers Colton Redding, Brian Riebling, Adam Westlake, Juan Resendez, Nicholas Renfro and Regan Molohon were named in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, officers unsealed and opened the urn containing the ashes of Ta'Naja Barnes and "desecrated and spilled out the ashes."

The complaint does not single out any one of the officers.

The lawsuit alleged that Dartavius Barnes was stopped and detained by the officers "without a lawful basis." Barnes was later placed in handcuffs.

It further alleged that Barnes and his vehicle were searched "without consent, a valid warrant or probable cause."

The officers acted "knowingly, intentionally, willfully and maliciously" during the stop, the complaint read, causing Barnes to suffer "severe emotional distress."

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and any associated costs.

According to online documents, a jury trial has been set for August 2022.

Julia Frevert, a spokeswoman for the city, said neither the city nor the police department would comment due to it being "a pending legal matter."

Barnes is being represented by the Clifford Law Offices of Chicago.

In a 2019 federal lawsuit, Barnes had an unsuccessful outcome against Webster-Cantrell Hall, the nonprofit agency that acted on behalf of the state to provide foster care for Ta'Naja Barnes and was responsible for monitoring her for several months after she was returned to Davis. The suit had also named Amanda Beasley-Ricks, a foster care case coordinator at Webster-Cantrell Hall.

