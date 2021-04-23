Convicted killer Michael Gargiulo, of Illinois, the focus of a new TV program as he awaits sentencing

Michael Gargiulo was convicted in 2019 of fatally stabbing two women and attempting to kill a third in Southern California. Gargiulo returns to the TV spotlight as he awaits sentencing for those crimes and extradition to Illinois to stand trial for a similar slaying in the Glenview area.

An hourlong episode of “People Magazine Investigates,” scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Monday on the Investigation Discovery network, recalls the 2001 murder of 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin; the 2005 killing of 32-year-old Maria Bruno; and the 2008 attack on Michelle Murphy. A jury recommended the death penalty for Gargiulo — who has been dubbed the “Hollywood Ripper” — in October 2019. but he has yet to be formally sentenced. A court date is scheduled for July.

A spokesperson for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office told the Tribune the office plans “to seek Gargiulo’s extradition to Illinois for further proceedings at the conclusion of the matter in California.”