Cook County man held without bond in fatal stabbing of stepgrandmother

CHICAGO — A man who allegedly stabbed his stepgrandmother 35 times with a samurai knife was ordered held without bond Sunday.
The victim had returned Wednesday from Bible study to her home in Bellwood and was alone with her stepgrandson, Isaiah Jones, who is 26, prosecutors said during a bond hearing broadcast on YouTube.
Jones allegedly used a samurai knife to stab her 35 times, according to prosecutors. One wound cut through from the back to the front of the victim’s body, prosecutors said.
The victim’s daughter found her on the floor, prosecutors said.
Jones left the scene but was caught on camera leaving and wearing distinctive clothing, prosecutors said. Police caught up with him later, and he was covered with blood and allegedly admitted the crime, prosecutors said.
An attorney for the defendant said he works at a Ross clothing store as a clerk and is innocent until proved guilty.
The most affordable states to buy a house in 2021
Why do people choose to live where they do? Affordability is a major factor.
Using
U.S. Census data, Rocket Homes released a list of the most affordable states to buy a home in 2021. It based rankings on the most recently available data for median home values, median household incomes, and what percentage of their monthly incomes homeowners with mortgages spend on housing costs.
Photo by Tierra Mallorca
1. Indiana
Indiana population: 6,732,219
Median household income: $57,603
Median home value: $156,000
Source: U.S. Census data, compiled by Rocket Homes
Photo by Kale Wilk, The Times of Northwest Indiana
2. Iowa
Iowa population: 3,155,070
Median household income: $61,691
Median home value: $158,900
Source: U.S. Census data, compiled by Rocket Homes
Photo by Brandon Pollock, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
3. Ohio
Ohio population: 11,689,100
Median household income: $58,642
Median home value: $157,200
Source: U.S. Census data, compiled by Rocket Homes
Photo by Robert Conklin
4. West Virginia
West Virginia population: 1,792,147
Median household income: $48,850
Median home value: $124,600
Source: U.S. Census data, compiled by Rocket Homes
Photo by Stephen Walker
5. Michigan
Michigan population: 9,986,857
Median household income: $59,584
Median home value: $169,600
Source: U.S. Census data, compiled by Rocket Homes
Photo by Kahari King
6. Wyoming
Wyoming population: 578,759
Median household income: $65,003
Median home value: $235,200
Source: U.S. Census data, compiled by Rocket Homes
Photo by Logan Mayer
7. Wisconsin
Wisconsin population: 5,822,434
Median household income: $64,168
Median home value: $197,200
Source: U.S. Census data, compiled by Rocket Homes
Photo from Wisconsin State Journal archives
8. Missouri
Missouri population: 6,137,428
Median household income: $57,409
Median home value: $168,000
Source: U.S. Census data, compiled by Rocket Homes
Photo by David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
9. North Dakota
North Dakota population: 762,062
Median household income: $64,577
Median home value: $205,400
Source: U.S. Census data, compiled by Rocket Homes
Photo by Linhao Zhang
10. South Carolina
South Carolina population: 5,148,714
Median household income: $56,227
Median home value: $179,800
Source: U.S. Census data, compiled by Rocket Homes
Photo by Matt Briney
