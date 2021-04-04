Cook County man held without bond in fatal stabbing of stepgrandmother

CHICAGO — A man who allegedly stabbed his stepgrandmother 35 times with a samurai knife was ordered held without bond Sunday.

The victim had returned Wednesday from Bible study to her home in Bellwood and was alone with her stepgrandson, Isaiah Jones, who is 26, prosecutors said during a bond hearing broadcast on YouTube.

Jones allegedly used a samurai knife to stab her 35 times, according to prosecutors. One wound cut through from the back to the front of the victim’s body, prosecutors said.

The victim’s daughter found her on the floor, prosecutors said.

Jones left the scene but was caught on camera leaving and wearing distinctive clothing, prosecutors said. Police caught up with him later, and he was covered with blood and allegedly admitted the crime, prosecutors said.

An attorney for the defendant said he works at a Ross clothing store as a clerk and is innocent until proved guilty.

