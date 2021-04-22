Cook County prosecutor says she did not see video of Adam Toledo shooting before hearing

Murphy said in court that he had seen footage of the shooting. Foxx on Thursday declined to say who else among her staff had seen which evidence and when, noting the matter is still under investigation.

But she did say that while one of her staffers had given her a description of the footage ahead of time, she did not watch the video of Toledo’s shooting until April 12, two weeks after Toledo’s death and two days after the prosecution’s description of his shooting.

And she did not read that description before it was given in court, even though the usual practice in the office is to bring high-profile bond proffers to her attention ahead of time, Foxx said.

A source familiar with the matter told the Tribune that nobody above Murphy — including Foxx — had read the proffer before it was read to a judge.

“Reporters, media, the public, had an impression that our office gave, and we have to be accountable,” Foxx said Thursday. “And by we, (I mean) me, it’s my office, my name is on the door, everything that happens, the buck stops with me.”

The statement was given in court April 10 during a bond hearing for Ruben Roman, the 21-year-old man who was with Toledo the night of the shooting.