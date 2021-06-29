Coroner: No injury or trauma to body of Sangamon County Jail inmate who died Sunday

A Sangamon County jail inmate who died at HSHS St. John's Hospital Sunday morning did not have any evidence of injury or trauma to his body, Coroner Jim Allmon said following an autopsy Monday.

Bobby Joe Jimerson, 62, of Springfield was taken by EMS to hospital and died at 9:38 Sunday morning.

"We were able to document the absence of any injury or trauma," Allmon told The State Journal-Register. "He didn't have any injury at all that would have caused him to pass away. We found a lot natural disease process."

That left the preliminary cause of Jimerson's death as "pending additional studies," Allmon said.

Histology and toxicology work-ups could take three to four weeks to come back, Allmon said.

The death comes almost two months to the date that Jaimeson Daniel Cody, 39, died as he was being restrained by jail correctional officers.

Cody's death was listed as "restraint asphyxia in the setting of methamphetamine intoxication" and classified as a homicide.

The Divernon man, who had been arrested on Apr. 27, became unresponsive after correctional officers used Tasers when Cody resisted health checks and attempts to handcuff him, jail officials said.

State's Attorney Dan Wright requested an independent review by the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office.

In a news release Monday, Sheriff Jack Campbell said Jimerson fell ill while correctional officers were escorting inmates to court Sunday.

Jimerson reported to the correctional officers, the release stated, that "he couldn't walk." Jimerson then went down on his knees.

In the release, Campbell said correctional officers assisted in placing Jimerson in a wheelchair and the medical staff was advised.

Jimerson became unresponsive and correctional officers and medical staff began life saving measures before paramedics arrived and took over, according to the release.

Allmon said Jimerson was not tased and that there was "no altercation, no scuffle" between Jimerson and correctional officers.

A family member of Jimerson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The coroner's office and Illinois State Police are investigating.

Jimerson was arrest at 4 Regency Court by Springfield Police at approximately 9:16 p.m. for domestic battery, possession of ammmunition and no valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card

Cody's stepmother, Cindy Cody, and the group Education and Action Together (E.A.T.) have been among those who have asked Sheriff Jack Campbell to resign.

"My heart goes out to (Jimerson's) family," Cindy Cody said, reached Monday. "I know how they must be feeling. It's sad.

"I don't know what (Jimerson's) problem was, but obviously he had some issue (medically). Here you again, there's another death up there. What can be done to stop this?"

