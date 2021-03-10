Correctional officer pleads guilty in fatal 2018 assault of inmate at Brown County prison

The Associated Press reported that Earvin was airlifted to a regional hospital after the incident and died about 1 1/2 months later.

Hedden was a sergeant at the prison and earned $73,668 annually and had been employed by the state for more than 18 years, according to state records. He was at first placed on paid administrative leave by the Illinois Department of Corrections and then put on an unpaid suspension beginning in late December 2019 pending results of the criminal case.

Federal prosecutors said they intend to drop two other charges against Hedden.

Also indicted on similar charges in the fatal beating were correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler, 52, of Mendon, and officer Alex Banta, 29, of Quincy.

Sheffler, a 20-year veteran employee, earned $80,580 per year, and Banta, who was hired in 2014, was making $58,032 per year. They also were initially put on paid administrative leave and then received unpaid suspensions in late December 2019.

All three have been free after being released on their own recognizance after the December 2019 federal indictment.

Sheffler and Banta have pleaded not guilty, and their trial has been scheduled for June 28.