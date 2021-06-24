‘Dateline’ highlights mother’s search for answers about son’s Chicago killing

A Cicero woman’s mission to find out who fatally shot her 22-year-old son on the Northwest Side of Chicago in March 2016 is the subject of Friday’s episode of “Dateline.”

Courtney Copeland, a basketball player who loved corny jokes, was able to flag down police near the 25th District station before being pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. No one has been charged with his killing. His mother, Shapearl Wells, teamed up with the Invisible Institute, a Chicago-based group that advocates for police accountability. They have pored over phone records, witness statements and video footage of Copeland’s final moments.

“I have no faith in the Chicago Police Department that they will solve my son’s murder,” Wells tells “Dateline” correspondent Josh Mankiewicz. “I tell myself all the time that I will keep fighting for him, keep fighting for Courtney until my last breath, until they bring me a convicted murderer.”

The hourlong “Dateline” episode, scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on WMAQ-Ch. 5, features interviews with Copeland’s friends and family members; and Alison Flowers, the director of investigations at the Invisible Institute and a producer of the “Somebody” podcast.

Last year Wells launched the true-crime podcast, which documents her quest for justice. The seven-episode project was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in audio reporting. Chance the Rapper, who attended Jones College Prep High School with Copeland, performs the series’ theme song.

“Dateline,” meanwhile, recently revisited the case against a former Northwest Indiana sinus surgeon who disappeared as malpractice allegations piled up.

