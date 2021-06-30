Dead elderly woman found in man's car, Dwight police say

DWIGHT – Law enforcement is investigating a suspected homicide after Dwight police officers found a dead elderly woman in a vehicle driven by a man they had encountered. A lawyer told the Chicago Tribune the woman is his mother.

Marc Holliman, 53, of Chicago, is charged in Cook County with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death, as authorities determined the death occurred in Chicago, officials said.

Dwight police were dispatched at about 10:45 a.m. Monday to Northbrook Drive, Dwight, for a report of theft from a vehicle.

Officers spoke to Holliman, but he indicated he did not want additional assistance, police said.

About an hour later, Holliman approached Dwight police officers at Northbrook Drive bleeding with suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Dwight police located a body in Holliman’s car before he was transported to an area hospital. He was later released from the hospital.

The woman was identified as Juanita Holliman. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to a news release from the Grundy County coroner’s office.

According to Jason Helland, the Grundy County state’s attorney, Dwight police said Juanita Holliman was Marc Holliman’s mother, according to the Tribune.

Nine law enforcement agencies – including Chicago police, Dwight police, Livingston County and Grundy County sheriff’s offices, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene unit – continue to investigate the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.