Deadly doses of fentanyl showing up in counterfeit drugs in Illinois

JACKSONVILLE — State poison control officials are putting out a frightening warning to recreational-drug users: There is more than a 1 in 4 chance you could ingest a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl.
The concern is heightened because the removal of pandemic restrictions is ushering in the season of music festivals, during which use of non-prescribed opioids and benzodiazepines tends to be more casual.
Two of the largest festivals will be in Chicago: Lollapalooza starting July 29 and Riot Fest starting Sept. 17.
"Some people think it's no big deal to experiment just once for a special occasion," Illinois Poison Center Medical Director Michael Wahl said. "Your first time could be your last time. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill you, and it's even more lethal in combination with other substances, such as alcohol."
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid often used in production of counterfeit drugs because it is inexpensive and easy to produce. Potentially lethal doses have been found in 26% of counterfeit prescription pills, according to lab analysis by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Law enforcement authorities said they have seen fentanyl being mixed into counterfeit pills and powders such as Percocet, OxyContin, Xanax and Adderall — substances popular with teenagers and young adults.
"These pills often look very similar to legitimate prescription medication," Illinois Poison Center Assistant Vice President Carol DesLauriers said. "You think you're having fun, but you're gambling with your life."
Drug overdose deaths in Illinois increased 27% between December 2019 and this past December, according to preliminary statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of the deaths involved opioids and synthetic opioids.
Nationwide, overdose deaths rose by 30% during the same time.
Health officials caution against using prescription drugs that were not prescribed, especially those available online. It is suggested those who may be around opioid users make sure naloxone, commonly known by its brand name of Narcan, is available. The drug is a reversal agent for opioid overdoses.
Emergency medical care should always be sought for suspected overdoses. Illinois allows people to seek emergency medical treatment for an overdose without facing arrest for possession under its Emergency Medical Services Access Law.
Meet the athletes in the Tokyo Olympics with Illinois ties
Aisha Praught-Leer, Jamaica: 1,500-meter run
Alyssa Naeher, United States, soccer
Andrea Filler, Italy, soccer
Casey Krueger, United States, soccer
Darryl Sullivan, United States: High jump
David Kendziera, United States: 400-meter hurdles
David Robertson, United States, baseball
DeAnna Price, United States: Hammer
Eddy Alvarez, United States, baseball
Edwin Jackson, United States, baseball
Eliza Stone, United States: Saber
Evita Griskenas, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Felicia Stancil, United States: BMX racing
Gwen Berry, United States: Hammer
Jewell Loyd, United States, women’s basketball team
Jordan Wilimovsky, United States: 10-kilometer
Jordyn Poulter, United States, volleyball
Josh Zeid, Israel, baseball
Julie Ertz, United States, soccer
Kelsey Card, United States: Discus
Kelsey Robinson, United States, volleyball
Kent Farrington, United States: Show jumping
Kevin McDowell, United States
Laura Zeng, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Lauren Doyle, United States, rugby
Maggie Shea, United States, sailing
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, United States, volleyball
Mitch Glasser, Israel, baseball
Nefeli Papadakis, United States, judo
North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics team, United States: Rhythmic gymnastics team competition
Pedrya Seymour, Bahamas: 100-meter hurdles
Rajeev Ram, United States: Men’s doubles
Raven Saunders, United States: Shot put
Ryan Murphy, United States: 100- and 200-meter backstroke
Sandi Morris, United States: Pole vault
Stefanie Dolson, United States, 3x3 women’s basketball team
Thomas Detry, Belgium, golf
Thomas Jaeschke, United States, volleyball
Thomas Pieters, Belgium, golf
Tierna Davidson, United States, soccer
Tim Federowicz, United States, baseball
Tim Nedow, Canada: Shot put
Todd Frazier, United States, baseball
Tomáš Satoranský, Czech Republic, men’s basketball team
Tori Franklin, United States: Triple jump
Tyson Bull, Australia: Horizontal bar
Zach LaVine, United States, men’s basketball team
Zach Ziemek, United States: Decathlon
Olivia Smoliga, United States: 400-meter freestyle relay
The center, still in its planning stages, has received both support and concerns from community members. The facility aims to address issues facing the LGBTQ population and offer a space for people to freely be themselves, together.
A Cass County man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison and ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution after being convicted of stealing from two school districts while he was superintendent.