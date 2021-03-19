Death of Illinois college student Pravin Varughese recalled on new Discovery Plus program

A new, two-hour program explores the 2014 death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese and his family’s yearslong campaign for justice. But an attorney for the man accused of killing Varughese said it’s time to stop “dragging” the man “through the mud when he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Varughese, an Indian-American sophomore from Morton Grove, went missing after attending a party on Feb. 12, 2014. His body was found days later in a wooded area in Carbondale.

“Who Killed My Son?,” which is available to stream on the Discovery Plus platform starting Tuesday, shows how the Varughese family struggled in the wake of Pravin’s death and refused to believe he died in a tragic accident. Cameras follow family members as they celebrate when a man who gave Pravin a ride after the party and said he hit him was found guilty of murder — only to see a judge throw out the conviction on the day of sentencing.

The case drew considerable media coverage, including on the NBC series “Dateline.” Varughese’s mother, Lovely, says it’s not easy to recall her son’s death on TV, but the spotlight has been important in her family’s push for answers.