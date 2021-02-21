 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeKalb County gymnastics coach sentenced to 32 years for sexual assault
0 comments
topical

DeKalb County gymnastics coach sentenced to 32 years for sexual assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DeKALB — A youth gymnastics coach in northern Illinois has been sentenced to 32 years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting students.

Joseph R. Hannon of Sycamore admitted to sexually assaulting six children between April and September 2016. Each was younger than 13 years. They were students at Energym, a Sycamore gymnastics school.

"This defendant violated the trust of so many people — children and parents," DeKalb County State's Attorney Rick Amato said in a Thursday statement. "They counted on him to do the right things, yet when he thought no one was looking he did the unthinkable and violated that trust. He deserves every minute he serves in prison."

Man accused of triple murder at Illinois hair salon dies of COVID-19

The DeKalb County public defender's office has represented Hannon, 25. A message left for the office on Sunday wasn't immediately returned.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News