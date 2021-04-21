Derek Chauvin verdict 'a step in the right direction,' say Springfield-area activists

Listening to the verdict on the radio in his truck on the way to Tuesday night's city council meeting, the alderman said the ruling restored "a little bit of faith" in the justice system for him.

"While it's important to have faith in the future of our own humanity, it should not have taken George Floyd losing his life, Gianna Floyd losing her father, for our hearts and minds to change," said Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside. "There's nothing to celebrate, though, as a system that allows this to happen still prevails."

Without the protests and 11 months of conversations had following Floyd's death, many feel the verdict in Chauvin's case would have come down differently.

"It's going to take time to see whether this means actual change is being realized, or if Derek Chauvin was sacrificed as a form of performative justice," local activist and community organizer John Keating II said. "We've seen Black men and people of color murdered by police while this trial was going on. So, while this is a step in the right direction, and a historic moment, I don't think it entirely signifies the end of anything that we've been fighting for."

Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said he was not shocked by the verdict and that Chauvin's actions went against any training he's ever been part of.