Document shows Chicago police development of new foot-chase policy in wake of police shootings

Officers should also be mindful of whether the pursuit path would require rounding corners or going over barriers, such as fences, the document shows.

It also says officers should consider waiting for backup before stopping a vehicle or approaching someone on foot if they believe the person could be a flight risk.

“If a vehicle is already stopped, consider waiting for backup before getting the subjects out of the vehicle,” the document states. “Once ready, have subjects, normally starting with the driver, exit the vehicle one at a time, and secure them before having the next subject step out.

“Using sound tactics might prevent or discourage a subject from fleeing,” it continues.

Police supervisors, meanwhile, should opt to order a foot chase stopped if they believe there’s a safety risk to the officers and the public, according to the document. Supervisors should also respond to a scene when a foot chase results in an arrest or when containment tactics are needed to find a fleeing suspect.

One supervisor who has participated in conversations with other CPD staff about the developing foot-chase policy told the Tribune some officers have expressed concerns they would not be able to chase suspects at all or need permission every time they engaged in a foot pursuit.