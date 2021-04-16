Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense came from email of No. 2 officer in Virginia police unit, report says

A veteran Norfolk officer told The Virginian-Pilot the allegations against Kelly were “absolutely crazy” and threatened to further widen the racial divisions within the department. The officer, whom The Pilot is not naming because department policy tightly restricts when police can talk to the media, called Kelly a nice, unassuming guy — a “golden boy.”

“I never would have figured,” he said.

The officer said Kelly’s assertion that “every rank and file officer supports you” is just flat out wrong. “Many of us here are pissed off because he doesn’t speak for us and those views are certainly not mine. We are waiting to see how this is handled by the administration.”

Mayor Kenny Alexander in a statement called the allegations against Kelly “alarming and by all means not consistent with the values of our city.” Alexander said he looks forward to reviewing the police department’s report on the accusations.

State Delegate Jay Jones called Kelly’s alleged conduct “utterly disgusting” in an emailed statement. The Norfolk Democrat, who’s running for state attorney general, said that if the allegations are true, Kelly needs to resign. If he doesn’t, he should be fired, Jones said.