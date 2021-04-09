DuPage County businessman suspected of using COVID-19 relief money to buy fleet of luxury cars

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago declined to comment.

The case is the latest Chicago-area investigation into alleged fraud stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. Most have involved the Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to help businesses struggling to make payroll and other payments during the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier this week, suburban Chicago tax preparer Hadi Isbaih, 39, was indicted on charges alleging he took kickbacks to help hundreds of customers falsify information on applications and obtain millions of dollars in pandemic-related relief loans.

Among the others: An Elgin restaurant owner accused of obtaining a PPP loan even though she’d closed the restaurant and terminated all of her employees; the owner of an Evanston-based technology company accused of falsifying paperwork seeking a $441,000 PPP loan; a south suburban businessman who allegedly was given more than $420,000 even though his company had no employees or ongoing operations; and a North Shore businessman accused of illegally price gouging customers seeking to purchase protective masks.

According to the affidavit made public this month, DiStefano first applied for a $198,000 PPP loan in May 2020, stating in paperwork his business had 14 employees and an average monthly payroll of about $80,000.