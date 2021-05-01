DuPage County woman accused of dropping 5-year-old daughter off parking garage, prosecutors say

A judge Saturday set bail at $500,000 for a 28-year-old Plano woman who was charged with aggravated battery to a child in connection with dropping her 5-year-old daughter off a six-story parking garage, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney office.

Jerica Crawford, of the 3400 block of Clason Street, will have to post 10%, or $50,000, of the bail amount in order to be released from jail, a release from the state’s attorney’s office said. Judge Paul Marchese also granted a motion from prosecutors for her to see a clinical psychologist.

About 4:40 p.m. Feb. 23, Winfield police officers responded to a call at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital for two people who fell off the top of a parking garage on the southwestern part of the campus, the statement said.

The officers found Crawford and her daughter on the ground next to the parking garage. They were both injured and taken to a hospital.

Officials believe that Crawford drove to the top of the parking garage, walked to its edge and dropped her daughter before jumping off herself, the statement said.