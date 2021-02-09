Durbin, Duckworth 'disappointed' Biden administration fired Chicago’s top federal prosecutor

In their statement, Durbin and Duckworth said that they were “disappointed with the decision to terminate U.S. Attorney Lausch without consulting us,” noting that they led the screening committee that selected Lausch from a field of nearly two dozen candidates three years ago.

“While the president has the right to remove U.S. attorneys, there is precedent for U.S. attorneys in the Northern District of Illinois to remain in office to conclude sensitive investigations,” the statement read. “We believe Mr. Lausch should be permitted to continue in his position until his successor is confirmed by the Senate, and we urge the Biden administration to allow him to do so.”

A spokesman for Lausch’s office said there had been no official word from Washington asking for a resignation as of Tuesday morning.

The 93 U.S. attorneys around the nation serve at the pleasure of the president, and it’s customary for those appointed by a president of a different party to leave when there’s a new boss in the White House.

That process, which often takes weeks or months, was infamously accelerated in 1993 when President Bill Clinton directed Attorney General Janet Reno to seek the resignations of all 90 sitting U.S. attorneys in the same day.