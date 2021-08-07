East St. Louis personal assistant facing charges of health care fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS — A home health care assistant has been indicted in the U.S. District Court for Southern Illinois on three counts of felony health care fraud.

According to the indictment, Shomanicka Holly, 36, of East St. Louis, falsified work hours for a program supported by the Illinois Department of Human Resources Home Service Program. She was working at another job during the hours she billed the state, according to prosecutors.

Holly is scheduled for trial at the East St. Louis Federal Courthouse beginning on Oct. 4.

The Home Services Program is a Medicaid program in Illinois that provides personal assistants to Medicaid recipients to assist them with general household activities and personal care. The program is designed to reduce Medicare expenditures by avoiding more expensive nursing home care.

Holly worked as a personal assistant from 2016 to 2019.

"Personal assistants can not charge the Home Services Program for hours worked while they are working another job," according to a release by the federal court. "Billing for hours not worked constitutes Medicare fraud."

Several federal agencies investigated the case.

