Ex-FBI agent charged with hoarding top-secret government documents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former FBI special agent who worked for years in Chicago’s organized crime division has been charged with stealing sensitive government documents and hoarding them in his home after retirement.

Yen Cham Yung, who achieved top government security clearance during his lengthy career, was arrested in Colorado earlier this week and is scheduled to be brought to Chicago to face the charges.

Yung, 57, was accused in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday of illegally keeping hundreds of documents without consent, including sensitive information about undercover informants, surveillance of gang activity and email threads between FBI supervisors concerning organized crime investigations.

The complaint also alleged Yung violated national security protocols by keeping a copy of a memorandum of understanding between the CIA and FBI “regarding the activities of those agencies overseas and domestically.”

The memorandum had been accessed in 2009 at the Chicago FBI headquarters by someone using Yung’s credentials, according to the complaint.

The charges do not allege Yung sold or disseminated any of the information.