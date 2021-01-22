Expressway shootings more than doubled in 2020; victims and advocates ask why tougher measures aren’t being taken

‘You’re just a number to them’

One of the youngest victims of an expressway shooting last year was a 10-month-old girl, Ny’Ori Askew. A bullet struck her in the temple and nearly killed her while she was riding in the back seat of a car on the Bishop Ford Freeway last summer.

Community advocate Early Walker offered a $10,000 reward through his group, I’m Telling Don’t Shoot, for information leading to an arrest. No one has been taken into custody, he said.

Walker said Ny’Ori’s grandmother contacted him to ask for help after the shooting. The baby’s family members told him they planned to move from Chicago.

“It still happens so often — well, more often today — and nothing’s being done about it,” Walker said, noting that he’s helped three victims of expressway shootings in the last year.

All of them, he said, seemed “fed up, tired and scared.”

Starnes said he lost much of the use of his right hand when he was shot. He said he swerved off the Dan Ryan once the gunman stopped firing and drove to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he spoke with state police for the first and only time.