Fact-Check: No, Chicago Police Officer Ella French didn’t leave behind an infant child

Ciara O'Rourke
Better Government Association
Ella French, a 29-year-old Chicago police officer,
was shot and killed on Aug. 7 in a gunfight that wounded two others. The shooting happened after three officers pulled over a car and one of the people inside shot at the police, said David Brown, superintendent for the Chicago department.
He told reporters that French is survived by her mother and brother.
But in the days since, social media users have posted about someone else French supposedly left behind: an infant.
"This is Officer Ella French," conservative commentator Ryan Fournier
said on Facebook on Aug. 8. "She was shot and killed last night in Chicago while responding to a call. She leaves behind a 2 month son." Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for then-President Donald Trump, tweeted that she had a "2-month-old daughter" and that "Ella sacrificed her life in the line of duty and her daughter will grow up knowing her mother was a hero."
Other
widely-shared posts echoed this. One said she had "just got back from maternity leave."
These posts were flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our
partnership with Facebook.)
On Aug. 9, Stephanie Lulay, managing editor of Block Club Chicago, a nonprofit news outlet in the city,
wondered in a series of tweets why international news sites, national pundits and even police departments reported that French was survived by her newborn child while local Chicago newsrooms didn’t.
"Because it wasn’t true," Lulay said.
Ella French’s brother, Andrew French,
told the Chicago Sun-Times that his sister wasn’t married and had no children.
Brown also said this during an Aug. 8 news conference. A reporter asked about rumors that French had just returned from maternity leave and had a child.
"That’s not accurate," Brown said. You can watch the exchange about 17 minutes into
a recording of the conference.
We rate these posts False.
Sources
Facebook
post, Aug. 8, 2021
Facebook
post, Aug. 8, 2021
Facebook
post, Aug. 8, 2021
Facebook
post, Aug. 8, 2021
Kayleigh McEnany
tweet, Aug. 9, 2021
Stephanie Lulay
tweet, Aug. 9, 2021
Chicago
news conference about shooting, Aug. 8, 2021
Chicago officer killed in traffic stop shooting
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
A Chicago Firefighter ties blue ribbons onto a pole outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office on Harrison St in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
A Chicago Firefighter and a police officer walk towards Harrison and Leavitt after wrapping trees and poles outside the Cook County in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago Firefighters straighten out an American flag that's hanging from firetruck ladders, outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office on Harrison St and Leavitt St, in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
A Chicago police officer rubs his eyes while standing in line with other officers outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office right before a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago Firefighters straighten out an American flag that's hanging from firetruck ladders, outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office on Harrison St and Leavitt St, in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
A Chicago police procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago police officers stand at attention as a procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
A Chicago police procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
A Chicago police procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago police officers salute as a procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago police officers salute as a procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Chicago Police Officers Shot
Chicago police officers and firefighters walk with the ambulance carrying the remains of a police officer who was shot and killed at 63rd and Bell earlier as the ambulance drives into the loading bay of the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Tyler LaRiviere
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.