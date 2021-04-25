Families come together to seek justice in Stop the Violence rally in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — James Alexander is out to do his part to help reduce violence in East St. Louis.

And in this quest, he organized a Stop the Violence rally on Saturday to raise awareness of the issue.

The rally was inside the former A.M. Jackson School on Summit Avenue. Alexander said a march on city streets was planned for Saturday afternoon but it was canceled because of the rainy weather. However, the rally went on as scheduled with a series of speakers.

"Basically, the reason for this is because there's been a lot of senseless violence going on in the city of East St. Louis, a lot of killings as far as young men, young women and all the way up," Alexander said.

"And a lot of families are grieving, and I just felt like nobody's talking about it," he said. "So at least if we talk about it and try to get this point across, maybe we'll stop the violence."

The city has had one of the nation's highest murder rates in the country and has averaged about 24 homicides a year in the past two decades, according to a News-Democrat investigation. There were 453 murders in the city between 2000 and 2018, and 75% of those cases went unsolved.

So far this year, at least nine homicides have been reported in East St. Louis.