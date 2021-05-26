Family of Adam Toledo speaks at mural painted in his honor, establishes youth retreat center in his name

In the upper left corner of a large mural painted in Adam Toledo’s memory at the intersection of Ogden and Lawndale avenues is a very sharp, black-and-white sketch. It’s a drawing of a car with detailed spokes and boxy, clean lines.

The image came straight out of the spiral notebook the teen sketched in, his family members said, just minutes before they stood shoulder to shoulder beneath the mural Wednesday to announce plans to open a rural haven in his name for youths growing up in troubled city neighborhoods.

The announcement came on what would have been Toledo’s 14th birthday, and the plans for “Adam’s Place,” as outlined by his mother, described something that many might take for granted: a place to run around freely, learn and grow with friends without getting lured astray.

Toledo was shot and killed March 29 by a Chicago police officer in a Little Village alley during a foot chase.