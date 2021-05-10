Family of Anthony Alvarez struggles with his public death, asks that ‘policing failures’ be addressed after his fatal shooting by an officer

Answers would not come for hours. And now, more than a month later and after the release of harrowing footage of his shooting, the questions have only multiplied about why police initiated a chase with Alvarez that morning as he walked across a gas station parking lot.

The footage appears to show Alvarez with a gun in his hand, but he does not appear to be pointing it at officers.

During a two-hour interview Saturday with the Tribune, several members of the family, wearing T-shirts demanding “Justice for Anthony” as they sorted through stacks of glossy photos, described the ordeal, including how painful it was to not only watch the video of Alvarez’s last minutes but to know that others were watching it too. Many of those viewers drew their own conclusions about the family’s loved one.

“I started watching. It was hard. It was so hard,” said his maternal aunt Norma Alvarez, her voice breaking as she struggled to describe how she forced herself to watch the video only after her sister told her Alvarez’s last words: “Why are you shooting me?”

“I was so mad. I was like, I have to see it, I have to see for myself what they (did) to him. … Nobody wants to see, their family, for everybody to see their last moments. But if this is to make justice ...” she said before her voice trailed off.