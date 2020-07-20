Family questions whether ComEd bribery scheme played a role in state’s decision not to fully investigate electrocution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeanette Zulauf never understood why state regulators didn’t investigate her husband’s electrocution by a ComEd wire that had been out of code for decades.

She couldn’t figure out why those same state regulators tried to shield ComEd in her wrongful death lawsuit against the utility company, either, as she watched the Illinois Commerce Commission fight hard against a court order to turn over any documents related to her case and initially refused to let agency employees be deposed.

Her bewilderment narrowed significantly Friday, when ComEd stipulated in federal court documents that it had engaged in a yearslong bribery scheme as it sought legislative help for rates and other considerations.

The documents did not mention the Zulauf case, but she questions whether ComEd’s possible favored status played a role in the ICC’s hands-off approach to her husband’s death.

“I have been trying to find answers for so long,” Jeanette Zulauf said. “I could never have imagined we would be here. It’s a different ballgame now. It’s one thing when I thought it was just an accident. Is it still an accident? If someone would have done their jobs, would this have still happened? There are just a lot of questions, and it brings out a lot of anger.”