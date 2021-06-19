Family to protest lack of criminal charges three years after prison inmate's death

Exactly three years after Earl Little's death, his relatives and friends will gather outside the prison where he died and a southern Illinois courthouse where his sister says justice has been delayed and so far denied.

Dana Caley said she and other family members are frustrated no criminal charges have been filed against the former Springfield man who shared a cell with her brother at Pinckneyville Correctional Center.

And she said Perry County State's Attorney David Searby Jr. and the Illinois Department of Corrections refuse to talk with her family or answer questions.

"They want us to just give up and let it go," said Caley, 40, a Quincy resident. "Our fear is no one will be prosecuted."

Caley said she hopes public pressure will prompt authorities to act.

Caley and other family members are convinced Mueller strangled Little. Little's ex-wife, Megan Little of Beardstown, made the same allegation in a federal wrongful-death lawsuit she filed against the prison's former warden in 2018.

Megan Little dropped the lawsuit the following year. The reason for the withdrawal hasn't been disclosed.

Caley said she and 10 to 15 other people will conduct a memorial service in a public parking lot outside the medium-security Pinckneyville prison at 10 a.m. July 6, and then protest outside the Perry County Courthouse in Pinckneyville — 130 miles south of Springfield — from 11 a.m. to noon that same day.

Members of the public are welcome to join the group, she said. A public Facebook page about the events has been set up at bit.ly/EarlLittle.

The memorial service is hoped to provide "some closure" for Little's family, Caley said. "This is where he spent the last few months of his life and was murdered," she said.

Caley, a full-time Quincy University student and married mother of four children, said it's "ridiculous" Searby hasn't decided after three years whether to charge her 33-year-old brother's former cellmate, Daniel Mueller, 34, in connection with Little's death.

"This isn't rocket science," Caley said. "Earl was strangled to death in a locked cell. The longer it is, the more likely it is that he will get away with it."

Perry County officials, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The State Journal-Register, released heavily redacted documents on the investigation into Little's death and his autopsy at a Carbondale funeral home.

Most of the text has been blacked out, but one document, dated May 21, says "the matter" was recently referred by David Searby to a state agency known as the Illinois state's attorney appellate prosecutor's office.

"A review is currently underway by an experienced homicide prosecutor to determine if further investigative action is needed," the document says.

