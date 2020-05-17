Federal judge moves up petitions deadline for 3rd party, independent candidates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A federal judge has modified her ruling that gave third-party and independent candidates for Illinois’ Nov. 3 election until Aug. 7 to submit petitions, instead ordering a deadline of July 20 to allow time for challenges and for the ballot to be printed.

But U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer left intact the portion of her April 23 order that those candidates only need to collect 10% of the previously required number of signatures and can collect them electronically because of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

Pallmeyer’s revised decision Friday came after attorneys for the state asked for a rehearing on her April order, which moved the filing deadline from June 22 to Aug. 7 and lowered the number of valid signatures needed to gain access to the ballot.

Michael Kasper, the longtime legal counsel and treasurer for the state Democratic Party, acted as an appointed special assistant attorney general for the State Board of Elections

Kapser argued that Pallmeyer’s earlier order setting an Aug. 7 filing deadline was unworkable in dealing with petition challenges, and the schedule for certifying, printing and mailing ballots. He also contended reducing the number of signatures to qualify for the ballot to 10% was too low to measure candidate support.