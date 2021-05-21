Federal jury finds veteran Chicago cop used excessive force against Cubs fan

Kaufman was arrested and taken to the hospital by Dakuras for treatment. He was later charged with battery, resisting arrest and drinking on a public way. A judge in 2017 found him not guilty of battery and drinking on a public way, but convicted him on the misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Lawyers for Dakuras, who testified during the trial, argued that Kaufman was a troubled person who attacked the police and that Dakuras and the other officers at the scene that night used necessary force to get him under control.

But Kaufman’s attorneys argued Dakuras was a serial liar whose testimony should not be believed.

“This guy will say anything to avoid responsibility,” Neslund said during his closing argument Wednesday, pointing at Dakuras seated at the defense table.

Dakuras, a 26-year veteran of the force, has had 73 complaints registered against him in his career, placing him in the top 1% when compared to other officers, according to online information compiled by the Invisible Institute. Only one of those complaints was sustained.